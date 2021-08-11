‘Clickbait’ Trailer: Adrian Grenier Stars in Netflix’s Whodunit Limited Series

Adrian Grenier stars as a husband and father who’s kidnapped and threatened with death in Netflix’s limited series, Clickbait. The new trailer teases the possibility Adrian Grenier may have done something to cause his kidnappers to believe he deserves to die. Or, maybe he’s just an innocent family man whose wife and sons desperately want him returned unharmed.

In addition to Adrian Grenier, the cast of the limited series includes Zoe Kazan (The Deuce) and Betty Gabriel (Defending Jacob).

The eight episode limited series was created by Tony Ayres (Stateless) and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christian White co-created the whodunit and is a writer and co-producer. The Sinner‘s Brad Anderson is the limited series’ lead director. Clickbait was produced for Netflix by Matchbox Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions (TAP), and Heyday Television.

Clickbait will premiere on August 25, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Nick Brewer (Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die”. Is this a threat or confession? Or both?

As his sister (Kazan) and wife (Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.







