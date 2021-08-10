‘The Big Leap’ Shows Off a New Promo Video with Scott Foley

Fox just released a new teaser for the upcoming dance drama The Big Leap which is set to premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The first season follows a group of ordinary people who dare to follow their dreams by pursuing a spot on a reality dance series.

Season one stars Scott Foley (Scandal), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents franchise), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), newcomer Simone Recasner, and Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). Jon Rudnitsky (Catch-22), Raymond Cham Jr. (Five Points), Mallory Jansen (Galavant), Kevin Daniels (Twelfth Night), and Anna Grace Barlow (The Goldbergs) also star.

Liz Heldens (Friday Night Lights) created The Big Leap and serves as executive producer along with Sue Naegle (The Plot Against America). Emmy Award winner Jason Winer (Modern Family) directs and executive produces.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.”