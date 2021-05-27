‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Welcomes Back Key ‘Karate Kid III’ Character

Season four of Netflix’s popular Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai, will be adding a key character from The Karate Kid III. Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his role as Terry Silver when Cobra Kai returns for its fourth season.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise,” stated executive producers/writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

The Cobra Kai cast is led by Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Courtney Henggeler plays Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña is Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan is Robby Keene, Mary Mouser plays Samantha LaRusso, and Jacob Bertrand stars as Hawk. The cast also includes Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List as Tory, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as executive producers along with Susan Ekins and Westbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).







