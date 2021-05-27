‘Old’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller Starring Gael García Bernal

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old might just keep you from visiting any beach resorts when you plan your next vacation. The trailer reveals tourists who visit a gorgeous, secluded beach lose years of their lives by aging upwards at an incredible rate. There’s other weird stuff going on this creepy two-minute peek at Shyamalan’s latest twisted thriller.

Old‘s cast includes Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), and Aaron Pierre (Krypton).

Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (The Affair), and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) also star.

Director M. Night Shyamalan adapted Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel Sandcastle and produces with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider serves as an executive producer.

Universal Pictures has set a July 23, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.









