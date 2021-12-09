‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Unveils a New Trailer and Poster

Will Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence be able to put aside their differences long enough to take down Cobra Kai? The official trailer for season four confirms they’re going to try their best to put their students first, although obviously that won’t be easy.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) return to lead the cast in starring roles. The upcoming fourth season also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene). In addition, Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) return for season four.

The season four cast also includes Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Netflix has set a December 31, 2021 premiere date. Previous seasons are currently streaming, with season five already in production.

Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg guide the series as writers and executive producers. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Susan Ekins also executive produce along with Westbrook Entertaiment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?







