Jason Statham shows off his special set of skills and Josh Hartnett is reluctantly drawn into the action in the first trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. The three-minute trailer captures that distinct Guy Ritchie vibe as fists, bullets, and witty barbs fly.

In addition to Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett, Ritchie’s Operation Fortune ensemble includes Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.

Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies co-wrote the screenplay, and Ritchie, Atkinson, and Bill Block served as producers. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre will open in theaters in 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of STXfilms:

In the film, super-spy Orson Fortune (Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Plaza, Elwes, Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.