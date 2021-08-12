‘Colin in Black & White’ Debuts First Photos Ahead of October Premiere

Netflix just released the first batch of photos from the upcoming limited series Colin in Black & White. The six episode drama focuses on Colin Kaepernick’s formative years, with Jaden Michael playing the young Colin and Kaepernick narrating. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker co-star as Colin’s parents, Rick and Teresa.

The photos were accompanied by the announcement of an October 29, 2021 premiere date.

Executive producers Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay created the series, with DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon directing. Michael Starrbury also serves as an executive producer.

“I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years. I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California who wanted to play ball,” stated Colin Kaepernick.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Colin in Black & White is a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments.

You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.