‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Reimagines the Classic Holiday Comedy

Jojo Rabbit scene-stealer Archie Yates stars as the kid accidentally left behind while his family jets off on vacation in Home Sweet Home Alone, 20th Century Studios’ remake of the classic comedy Home Alone. The family-friendly holiday comedy, based on John Hughes’ screenplay and written by SNL‘s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, will air on Disney+ on November 12, 2021.

In addition to Archie Yates, the cast includes Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), and Tim Simons (Veep). Pete Holmes (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Devin Ratray (Home Alone), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Chris Parnell (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues) also star.

Directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa), Home Sweet Home Alone is a remake of screenwriter John Hughes and director Chris Columbus’ classic 1990 comedy starring Macaulay Culkin. The filmmaking team of Hughes and Columbus reunited for 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Home Alone 3 followed in 1997 without Culkin but with Hughes writing and Raja Gosnell (Scooby-Doo, Big Momma’s House) directing.

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House arrived on TV as part of The Wonderful World of Disney, and the forgettable TV movie Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired in 2012.

The Home Sweet Home Alone Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”











