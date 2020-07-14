There won’t be anyone sleeping overnight outside the San Diego Convention Center in order to get into panels at the San Diego Comic-Con this year. Instead, everyone is welcome to participate in the first-ever [email protected] happening July 23 through July 26, 2020. The virtual version of the Con was pulled together by the hardworking San Diego Comic-Con staff after the annual gigantic pop culture convention was forced to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

[email protected] participating networks and film studios will host one-hour panels that will be accessible for free via San Diego Comic Con’s official YouTube channel. Most panels will be pre-recorded, and each will debut at a specific time. (See the list below for the television lineup.) The virtual event is light on film panels but has a decent amount of TV shows participating throughout the four-day event.

The SDCC has published direct YouTube links to some of the panels. However, they won’t be available for viewing until the time listed on the [email protected] schedule. (All times listed are PT.)

THURSDAY, JULY 23rd

10am PT – Star Trek Universe

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery reprises their roles in a virtual table read of the season two finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” Cast scheduled to appear, include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson), and upcoming Star Trek: Strange New World stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), alongside Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the season two finale.

Mike McMahan, creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres Thursday, August 6 on CBS All Access, will debut an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode. McMahan also moderates a fun discussion with the Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including “Ensign Beckett Mariner” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi” voiced by Noël Wells, and “Ensign Rutherford” voiced by Eugene Cordero and the ship’s bridge crew including “Captain Carol Freeman” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs” voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and “Doctor T’Ana” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of the hit original series Star Trek: Picard come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season. Cast members scheduled to appear includes Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

11am PT – Solar Opposites

YouTube: https://youtu.be/bQhfYSj4Lrg

Your favorite Shlorpians are getting together for [email protected]! As Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome, while protecting the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth…

Join Justin Roiland (“Korvo”), Thomas Middleditch (“Terry”), Sean Giambrone (“Yumyulack”), Mary Mack (“Jesse”), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things Solar Opposites including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!

12pm PT – Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/2GYiDEnX7gw

A new original supernatural horror-comedy by Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). Join as they discuss the making of the hilarious eight-episode series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

12pm PT – Cartoon Network Studios First Look:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/h8OytvfKn0A

Philip Solomon, voice of Craig, and Lucia Cunningham, voice of Craig’s little sister Jessica, from the Emmy-nominated series Craig of the Creek host the annual Cartoon Network Studios First Look virtual panel . . . it’s like they are at the Trading Tree, but instead of handing out Choco Rolls they’re dishing out special announcements and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie.

12pm PT – Duncanville:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/sGC3i6x9puI

Executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa discuss their favorite moments from the season and what they’re excited for in the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

1pm PT – A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+

YouTube: https://youtu.be/_dqPLYpDoNs

Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window.” Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

1pm PT – Amazon Prime Video: Utopia:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5v6D4TPfV9w

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe for a Q&A moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub.

1pm PT – His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session:

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, HBO/BBC’s His Dark Materials concluded its debut season in December. Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Andrew Scott (John Parry), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) in a virtual panel discussion about the hit drama series which will be moderated by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt.

2pm PT – Amazon Prime Video: Upload:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/aXtiv76Y1ZQ

Creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from season one, and tease what fans can expect in season two.

Upload season one is a ten-episode, half-hour, sci-fi comedy that takes place in the near future, where people can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

3pm PT – HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough:

JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show discusses his new show HBO Max series Close Enough with a panel and table read. Close Enough is a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles.

Jason Mantzoukas (Alex), Gabrielle Walsh (Emily), Kimiko Glenn (Bridgette), and Jessica DiCicco (Candice) will join Quintel (Josh) to discuss the show’s themes of navigating the transitional 30’s, juggling work and kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins.

3pm PT – NBC’s Superstore:

The cast and showrunners of Superstore come together for a fun-filled hour stocked with their favorite shared moments over the past five years. Watch the cast celebrate Comic-Con from home, and treat fans with what to expect when the series returns next season on NBC. You never know what surprises are in store! Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi will all join the conversation, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

3pm PT – The Boys Season 2:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/xOIqjCj-ADs

Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

5pm PT – Van Helsing Season 4 – [email protected] Panel Discussion:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sq53NAkDSkY

This panel will answer some fan questions, find out where Vanessa Van Helsing is, and take a closer look at her epic meeting with The Dark One in Metamorphosis. They will also discuss what it was like filming overseas, the challenges we’ve faced during COVID-19, and how Van Helsing is getting back on track for Season 5.

Kelly Overton – “Vanessa”

Jonathan Scarfe – “Axel”

Tricia Helfer – “The Dark One”

Jennifer Cheon Garcia – “Ivory”

Aleks Paunovic – “Julius”

Keeya King – “Violet”

Nicole Munoz – “Jack”

Jonathan Lloyd Walker – showrunner and executive producer

Chad Oakes – executive producer

Mike Frislev – executive producer

Morris Chapdelaine – producer/moderator

FRIDAY, JULY 24th

10am PT – HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/rIsFny-ppVc

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios are excited to share with you a few highlights from their amazing collaboration. Featuring show creators Myke Chilian of Tig n’ Seek, Stephen P. Neary of The Fungies, and Julia Pott of Summer Camp Island, we’ll take a look into what makes these shows truly awesome. Hear from cast members, watch exclusive content and learn to draw a few of your favorite new friends.

11am PT – HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands:

C’mon grab your friends for a special return to the Land of Ooo and beyond with Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series Adventure Time by show creator Pendleton Ward and executive producer Adam Muto, these four specials explore the unseen corners of the world with both familiar and exciting brand-new characters.

Join moderator Michaela Dietz, Amethyst from Steven Universe, as she shares all of the ba-nay-nay details about the BMO special from Adam Muto (executive producer), Glory Curda (Y5), Olivia Olson (Marceline), and Niki Yang (BMO). Plus, stick around for a righteous sneak peek of the second special, Obsidian. It’s gonna be so spice!

11am PT – Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/H0-3kuEmdMk

Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, and Jordan Patrick Smith will discuss their favorite moments from the past six and a half seasons, favorite fan interactions, and what makes Vikings so extraordinary.

12pm PT – AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead:

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them.

Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

12pm PT – HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KA1jxM4-Zvk

The mysterious and compelling fan-favorite series from Cartoon Network Studios and HBO MAX pulls in for a triumphant return to Comic-Con this year. Climb aboard and join Owen Dennis (series creator), Madeline Queripel (supervising director), and show writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael as they look back on Books One and Two and reveal a sneak peek of Book Three only on HBO Max.

1pm – AMC’s The Walking Dead:

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the episode, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro.

In The Walking Dead episode 1016, “A Certain Doom, ” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

2pm – AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

The Walking Dead: World Beyonddelves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.

Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

2pm – I Am Not Okay with This – From the Page to the Screen!

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RhgZSUbXJE8

Cartoonist Charles Forsman (I Am Not Okay With This, The End of the F***ing World), director Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This, The End of the F***ing World), and actor Wyatt Oleff (It, I Am Not Okay With This) trace the evolution of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This back to its beginnings as an original graphic novel! Moderated by the book’s editor and Fantagraphics associate publisher, Eric Reynolds.

2pm – [adult swim] 12oz Mouse:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/MTs5KFf9FpQ

It’s cast & crew of lo-fi favorite Adult Swim show, 12oz Mouse. Panelists include show-creator Matt Maiellaro as well as voice actors Mary Spender, Ned Hastings, and Paul Painter, editor John Brestan and producer-animator Nicholas Ingkatanuwat. Moderated by Max Simonet. 12oz Mouse premieres July 20 on Adult Swim.

3pm – First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/0RQYI1bRaqM

Talk about some family drama! Join Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast–Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy–for one hell of a sneak-peek look and conversation around bringing this terror-filled comic to life as Hulu’s next horror series.

3pm – Peacock Original Series: The Capture:

With the emergence of video surveillance and facial recognition, The Capture unveils a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services. To celebrate the premiere, the cast and creators will come together to discuss what could happen when seeing is deceiving and technological capabilities are abused.

Go behind the scenes with executive producers Ben Chanan, Rosie Alison and series stars, Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock, and Famke Janssen. The Capture will be streaming exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, on July 15.

4pm – Bob’s Burgers:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/9PcFQiivvEw

The Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers invites fans into their homes for a virtual panel with all of the laughs and surprises they generally bring to the Indigo Ballroom. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

5pm – Archer @Home:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/mtnoVATSQBM

Who says staying home is boring? Archer, FXX’s award-winning animated comedy, returns for its 11th season later this year and follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. But first, join the voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis for a lively discussion and the reveal of not-to-be-missed details about the new season!

6pm – SYFY: TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals:

Prepare to depart on a journey of animated bliss and get the first look at four new originals coming to TZGZ, SYFY’s late-night adult animation block! Take a magical “trip” with the fantastically flustered High Wizard as he transports us into the zany worlds of each new show. Moderated by Baron Vaughn (SYFY WIRE’s The Great Debate), join the creators and celebrity voices of Wild Life, Hell Den, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, and Devil May Care for an exclusive sneak peek at the future of late-night animation on SYFY.

SATURDAY, JULY 25th:

11am – The Simpsons @ Home:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/knks1yv7RaU

They’ll never stop the Simpsons!. . .from appearing at Comic-con; this time on zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!

12pm – Bless the Harts:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/m7h1FLruleQ

Paint & Sip, in quarantine of course, with the Harts! Watch Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show’s favorite drink–boxed wine!

1pm – American Dad!

YouTube: https://youtu.be/X3iZiGr0Ejg

Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite AD! characters? Now is your chance, join show supervising director, Brent Woods, as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger! Grab a sketchbook & pens and learn to draw everyone’s favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series’ 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.

1pm – Blast Off with Disney+’s The Right Stuff:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/iyudS7OPIJM

From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military’s best pilots become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War.

Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. In this 45-minute panel moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, you will hear from the cast and crew about making this compelling and cinematically extraordinary series, PLUS an exclusive first look will be revealed!

Panelists:

Dr. Mae Jemison, moderator, principal – 100 Year Starship & Former NASA Astronaut (@maejemison)

Patrick J. Adams as Major John Glenn(@halfadams)

Jake McDorman as Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard(@jake_mcdorman)

Colin O’Donoghue as Captain Gordon Cooper(@colinodonoghue1)

Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom

Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra

Micah Stock as Deke Slayton (goodstockmicah)

James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter(@jameslafferty)

Nora Zehetner as Annie Glenn (@norazehetner)

Shannon Lucio as Louise Shepard(@shannonmlucio)

Eloise Mumford as Trudy Cooper (@Eloise.mumford)

Eric Ladin as Chris Kraft (@ericladin)

Patrick Fischler as Bob Gilruth (@pfischler)

Mark Lafferty (@garklafferty), showrunner and executive producer

Jennifer Davisson, executive producer

2pm – Family Guy:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RQsT3TguiT8

Cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy celebrates 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, they’ll take a look back at some of their favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in their 19th season premiering this fall on FOX!

2pm – For All Mankind:

Cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall gather for a thoughtful conversation looking back on season one of the Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind. Hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the discussion will explore highlights from season one and feature an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated second season of this critically acclaimed series.

3pm – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

YouTube: https://youtu.be/SpJR2qq3TIk

For seven seasons Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has managed to take us on one wild ride after another. The show is coming to an end with season seven, which premiered on May 27, and we are excited to celebrate the show with this panel. It is one thing to explore the amazing, and sometimes scary, abilities of inhumans (mutants), and quite another to take these stories into a matrix-like world, into space and even on a time-traveling adventure.

Join the Fleet Science Center and executive producers, writers, and actors from Marvel’s immensely popular TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as they reveal how these stories came to life and discuss with San Diego scientists if they got the science right.

Panelists are Jeffrey Bell (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunner, executive producer, and writer), Andrea Decker (Fleet Science Center, moderator), Dr. Virginia De Sa (professor in the Cognitive Science Department at UC San Diego), Elizabeth Henstridge (actor, Jemma Simmons), Dr. Anila Kanchan Madiraju (research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies), Melissa Miller (scientist and science writer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography), James Oliver (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-producer and writer), Sharla Oliver (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-producer and writer), Dr. Troy Sandberg (postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego), Joel Stoffer (actor, Enoch), and Craig Titley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producer and writer).

3pm – Peacock Original Series: Brave New World:

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Join creator and showrunner David Wiener and cast members Alden Ehrenreich Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury, and Joseph Morgan for an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of Peacock’s highly anticipated new series. Brave New World will be streaming exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, beginning July 15.

3pm – The Order Season 2:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/FRt8jbRQDbE

The Order is back with another exciting season! This panel will talk about the inspiration behind our favorite secret society, how our characters have coped with the events of season 1, and how we were able to bring some exciting guest stars to the season. They’ll also discuss their favorite magical couples and answer some burning questions left unanswered after the finale.

Jake Manley – “Jack”

Adam DiMarco – “Randall”

Thomas Elms – “Hamish”

Devery Jacobs – ” Lilith”

Katharine Isabelle – “Vera”

Louriza Tronco – “Gabrielle”

Dennis Heaton – show creator and executive producer

Shelley Eriksen – executive producer and writer

Chad Oakes – executive producer

Mike Frislev – executive producer

Morris Chapdelaine – producer/moderator

4pm – HBO’s Lovecraft Country:

From showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, the new drama series Lovecraft Country follows the thrilling journeys of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) across 1950s Jim Crow America as they overcome the racist terrors and terrifying monsters ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft novel.

Join cast members, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance in a conversation moderated by Sarah Rodman, executive editor of Entertainment Weekly.

4pm – The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC’s Stumptown:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/JxOOPXefj_o

Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown is returning to ABC for a highly anticipated season two. Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and, graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season’s finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.

5pm – SYFY: Wynonna Earp:

After a long wait, a lot of Earping, and a ton of Times Square billboards, Wynonna Earp is finally returning to SYFY. Join showrunner Emily Andras alongside cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga as they talk about the highly anticipated 4th season, show off their best impressions, challenge each other with a round of trivia, and share a sneak peek of the season 4 premiere episode! Fan-at-home with our exclusive Wynonna Earp bingo cards and play along throughout the panel.

SYFY’s Wynonna Earp Season 4 premiere is Sunday, July 26th at 10/9c.

5pm – What We Do In The Shadows:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/A-bBCUlPHyw

Named “TV’s best comedy” by the Hollywood Reporter, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the lives of four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join us in raising a glass of regular human alcohol beer to the sharp-toothed cast–Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén–and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

6pm – AMC’s NOS4A2:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/LG2B3W3cH7k

NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on Sunday, June 21 and airs through August 23. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the panel will feature showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

NOS4A2‘s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

6pm – Farscape … To Be Continued:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/nxuoUPSBxsk

Farscape is now on Amazon Prime and there has been talk of its return. Join Farscape cast members in celebration of this epic sci-fi series! Panelists include Gigi Edgley (Chiana), Ricky Manning (writer), Rebecca Riggs (Commandant Grayza), David Franklin (Lieutenant Braca), Lani Tupu (Captain Crais), and Paul Goddard (Stark).

SUNDAY, JULY 26th:

10am – Hoops:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/biftX95uMPA

The star-studded voice cast of Hoops, a new adult animated series for Netflix launching this summer from 20th Century Fox Television, gathered for an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation about coming together to make this show that follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around.

Voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield (Johnson’s former New Girl co-star) for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A. Fans will be treated to an exclusive first look at footage from the premiere episode. Hoops comes from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord, and Chris Miller, with animation produced by Bento Box.

10am – Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and Intrigue:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5aBUsszqMGw

Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of Motherland: Fort Salem gather to discuss the epic first season and a look forward to season two, which expands the rich world we’ve come to know. Panelists from the fan-favorite series include Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee.

11am – Next:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ELqvyONmkow

Coming to FOX in Fall 2020, Next arrives at [email protected] with a sneak peek of the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

Next stars John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade, to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto, John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation about the new series and how AI and technology infiltrates all of our lives.

12pm – The 100:

Panel details not currently available.

1pm – The Stars and Executive Producer of ABC’s The Goldbergs:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/DgmFibqQFuo

The long-running and successful The Goldbergs is returning to ABC for a highly-anticipated eighth season. Stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, and Sam Lerner will be joined by executive producer Doug Robinson, and moderator Gerrad Hall of Entertainment Weekly to celebrate seven seasons of America’s favorite 1980-something family along with a discussion about the upcoming season with a few surprises along the way.







