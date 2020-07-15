‘Survivor’ is Delayed and Moves Off CBS’s Fall Schedule

Survivor won’t be returning to CBS’s primetime schedule as planned. The network announced they’ve adjusted their fall 2020-2021 schedule after it was determined filming on season 41 of the reality competition series would be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The network says producers for the popular long-running series are working with Fiji officials to determine when it will be appropriate to begin production. According to CBS, the health and safety of the crew and competitors is their top priority. Filming will not get underway until it’s safe.

Survivor‘s absence means The Amazing Race hosted by Phil Keoghan will move from its 9pm ET/PT Monday timeslot to the 8pm ET/PT slot. Season four of the action drama SEAL Team with David Boreanaz will air at 9pm ET/PT instead of 10pm ET/PT.

S.W.A.T. season four will now follow SEAL TEAM at 10pm ET/PT. S.W.A.T. was not originally part of the fall schedule.

CBS’ REVISED WEDNESDAY LINEUP FOR FALL 2020-2021