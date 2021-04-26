New Trailer: ‘Court Cam Presents Under Oath’ Hosted by Dan Abrams

A&E just released the first trailer for their new courtroom series, Court Cam Presents Under Oath. Hosted by Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News Dan Abrams, the upcoming series will join A&E’s primetime lineup on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Two episodes will air back-to-back each Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT.

Abrams serves as an executive producer along with Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo, Shelley Schulze, and A&E Network’s Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb. The Court Cam spinoff is produced by Law & Crime Productions.

Series Description, Courtesy of A&E:

Court Cam Presents Under Oath tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination to the final verdict. There is a reason that taking the witness stand in your own defense is a gamble that very few criminal defendants ever take.

In addition to interviews with key members of the investigation, the series features original video from law enforcement, surveillance camera footage, 911 audio recordings, digital forensic evidence and some exclusive interviews and responses from the defendants themselves, to provide an in-depth look at dozens of raw and real cases.







