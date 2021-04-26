‘Master of None’ Season 3 Trailer Focuses on Denise and Alicia

Season three of Netflix’s Master of None will shift the focus to the relationship between Denise and Alicia, played by Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe and BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie, respectively. The streaming service just released the first trailer and announced the new season will premiere on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang created the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning series. Ansari directed season three and co-wrote the new season with Lena Waithe. Ansari, Yang, Waithe, Naomi Ackie, Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner, Igor Srubshchik, and Aniz Ansari serve as executive producers.

The series’ third season, shot in London and Upstate NY, will consist of five episodes.

Master of None Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Master of None returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Ackie). This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.

Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, season three delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.







