‘Coyote’ Starring Michael Chiklis Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date

CBS All Access has set a January 7, 2021 premiere date for Coyote starring Emmy Award winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield). The premiere date announcement was accompanied by an action-packed trailer for the dramatic series set in the world of cartels and smuggling.

All six episodes of season one will be available to binge on January 7th.

In addition to Michael Chiklis as Ben Clemens, the cast includes Juan Pablo Raba as Juan Diego “El Catrin” Zamora, Adriana Paz, and Kristyan Ferrer. Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo, and Emy Mena also star in the drama.

David Graziano (American Gods) is the showrunner and co-created the series with Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert. Graziano, Carnes, and Gilbert wrote the first season and serve as executive producers. Two-time Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad) directed the first two episodes and also executive produces with series star Michael Chiklis, MacLaren Entertainment’s Rebecca Hobbs, and Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Coyote is a Sony Pictures Television production.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.