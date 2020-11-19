ABC’s set 2021 season premiere dates for returning series The Rookie and mixed-ish, as well as the new comedy Call Your Mother. The just-released schedule also includes the midseason return dates of The Goldbergs, American Housewife, and The Conners.

The Rookie‘s the first to debut in 2021 with season three arriving on January 3rd. The schedule also confirms black-ish will move to Tuesdays at 9pm PT/ET beginning on January 26th.

ABC’s Early 2021 Premiere Dates:

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (season premiere) MONDAY, JAN. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “The Conners”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Call Your Mother” (series premiere)

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” 8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife” 9:00-9:30 p.m. “The Conners” 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Call Your Mother” (series premiere) WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life” TUESDAY, JAN. 26

9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (new day and time)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “mixed-ish” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (new day and time) 9:30-10:00 p.m. “mixed-ish” (season premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky” THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

THE ROOKIE (SEASON 3) – SUNDAY, JAN. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

CALL YOUR MOTHER (SERIES PREMIERE) – WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13 (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

Jean (Kyra Sedgwick), an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

MIXED-ISH (SEASON 2) – TUESDAY, JAN. 26 (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

From the creators of black-ish, season two of mixed-ish will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can’t decide where they belong.







