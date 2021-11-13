‘Crime Scene’ Documentary Series Earns Three Season Renewal Order

Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger’s Crime Scene documentary series has scored a three season renewal order from Netflix. Season one of the series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, debuted in February 2021 and focused on the tragic death of a young female hotel guest who was seen acting strangely in an elevator prior to disappearing. Season two, Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, will premiere on December 29th and will focus on the iconic tourist destination in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Earlier this year, Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel analyzed how a seedy Los Angeles hotel’s tragic history contributed to the mystery around a young guest’s disappearance. The series, from Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, ignited a global conversation about issues ranging from mental health to economic decay to the impact of so-called ‘web sleuths’ on investigations,” said Adam Del Deo, VP, Documentary Series. “On Netflix, 45 million households around the world chose to watch the series in the first 28 days after it premiered in February.”

Del Deo continued. “We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Now, as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one, we are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons — each tackling a new location with a dark past. The new seasons will again be produced by Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, Joe’s production home for two decades, in association with Joe’s Third Eye Motion Picture Company.

In the second installment coming Dec. 29, Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly-lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.”

According to Netflix’s official announcement, Joe Berlinger is currently working on seasons three and four.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Samantha Grogin, and Leslie Mattingly serve as executive producers with Berlinger.







