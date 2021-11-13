Tears for Fears Announce “The Tipping Point World Tour” U.S. Dates

The first leg of Tears for Fears’ “The Tipping Point World Tour” will kick off on May 20, 2022 in Cincinatti. The duo – Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith – will hit cities across North America including Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Boston before finishing up the first leg on June 25th in Wantagh, New York.

The 2022 tour is the first U.S. tour for the iconic duo since 2017.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” said Curt Smith.

“The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years,” shared Roland Orzabal.

Tears for Fears fans will have access to presale tickets beginning November 16, 2021 at 10am local time. The presale runs through November 18th. Citi cardmembers will also be able to purchase tickets during the presale period. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on November 19th at 10am local time. A digital download of the band’s The Tipping Point album, dropping on February 25, 2022, comes with each ticket purchased.

The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. The album’s co-produced by Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter and will feature songs written by Orzabal and guitarist, writer and producer Charlton Pettus.

TEARS FOR FEARS – 2022 US TOUR DATES

Friday, May 20, 2022 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Levitt Pavilion – Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 – Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY







