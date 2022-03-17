Spider-Man: No Way Home snagged three awards and topped the list of 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards film winners. The webslinger might not be raking in trophies from other awards bodies but pit it against films of its genre and it stands above the pack, according to Critics Choice Association* members. Spider-Man: No Way Home wins came in the Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe) categories.
On the television side, Squid Game and WandaVision proved popular with Critics Choice Super Awards voters. Both series pulled in three wins, with Squid Game‘s awards coming in the Action Series, Best Actor in an Action Series (Lee Jung-jae), and Best Actress in an Action Series (HoYeon Jung) categories. WandaVision earned top honors in the Best Superhero Series, Best Actress in a Superhero Series (Elizabeth Olsen), and Best Villain in a Series (Kathryn Hahn) categories.
The annual Critics Choice Super Awards recognize the best in superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, and action films and television series.
“This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Comic Book films and television. The Super Awards will proudly continue to shine a brighter light on the talented people telling stories in these fields.”
FILM WINNERS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die (United Artists)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die (United Artists)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel (Disney)
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh – Black Widow (Disney)
BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman (Universal)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle – Titane (NEON)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel – The Green Knight (A24)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)
SERIES WINNERS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven (HBO Max)
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
* – I’m a member of the Film and TV branches of the Critics Choice Association.
