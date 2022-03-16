‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Season 1 Episode 17 Photos: “Breach” Preview

A malfunctioning dam puts the team on red alert on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode 17. Directed by Christine Moore from a script by Yakira Chambers, episode 17 – “Breach” – is set to air on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler.

Episode 17 guest stars include Napoleon Tavale, Nicholas Koenig, Maury Sterling, Alex Quijano, and Rafael Cebrian.

“Breach” Plot: When a ransomware attempt causes a dam to malfunction, Ernie and a team of hackers are tasked to find the culprit quickly, before all power and water is cut off on the island. Also, Lucy and Whistler work together, giving Whistler a chance to apologize to Lucy and mend their relationship.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.







