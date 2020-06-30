‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is Renewed for Season 11

Thank you, HBO. It seems like right about now we could truly use some good news and the confirmation of an 11th season renewal for Curb Your Enthusiasm fills the demand for something positive quite nicely. Today, HBO and Larry David officially announced the critically acclaimed, award-winning comedy will definitely return with a new season.

HBO has not yet set a premiere date for season 11. Season 10 kicked off on January 19, 2020.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Series creator and star Larry David said, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

In addition to Larry David, the season 10 cast included Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Emmy nominee Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), J.B. Smoove (The Millers), and Emmy winner Ted Danson (The Good Place).

Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and Gavin Polone will executive produce the just-announced season. Laura Streicher is a co-executive producer and Jon Hayman is a consulting producer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Synopsis:

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.







