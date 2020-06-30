‘Room 104’ Season 4 Trailer: Returns in July for the Final Season

HBO’s just released details on the first six episodes of Room 104‘s fourth season. The network also released a two-minute trailer for what’s been confirmed will be the anthology series’ final season.

The half-hour series’ fourth season will premiere on July 24, 2020 at 11pm ET/PT and will consist of 12 new episodes. Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass created Room 104, with Mark directing and starring in some of season four’s episodes.

Season four also features Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, and Breeda Wool. The cast list for the new season also includes Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, and Oliva Crocicchia.

In addition, the final season includes Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

Room 104 Episodes 1 thru 6 Details:

Season 4, Episode 1: “The Murderer”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 24 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Twentysomething Logan (Logan Miller) gathers four friends for an intimate performance by the enigmatic, long-lost musician Graham Husker (Mark Duplass), per Graham’s very specific instructions.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Mark Duplass.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 31 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

An unlikely source spurs Sam (Jillian Bell) to confront her history of addiction.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Karan Soni.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With the help of therapeutic dolls, retired pro wrestler Raw Dog Avalanche (Dave Bautista) taps into his memory of an epic bout gone wrong – along with other traumatic, repressed experiences.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Ross Partridge.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

At her divorce party, Eva (Melissa Fumero) overhauls her potentially life-changing decision to get bangs.

Written by Jenée LaMarque & Lauren Parks; directed by Jenée LaMarque.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 21 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A ‘90s family is unwittingly stuck living in Room 104 until dad Harry (Kevin Nealon) tries to alter the script on their current reality.

Written by Mel Eslyn; directed by Mel Eslyn.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 28 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Megan (Shannon Purser) and Casey (Kendra Carelli), two college grads embarking on a three-month hike, confront irrevocable truths about their friendship.

Written by Lauren Budd; directed by Lauren Budd.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Exploring a variety of genres, from dark comedy to sci-fi, to the series’ first-ever animated episode and original songs, this season will continue to surprise viewers week to week. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music. Stories and characters featured in season four include: an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance; a woman battling her dark past with addiction; a dollhouse; transporting back in time; and more.

Providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104, the final season of the genre-bending, and risk-taking anthology proves to be another showcase of writing, performing and directing.”







