Netflix just released the first batch of photos from the upcoming series, Cursed, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The series, which also offered up a new poster, is targeting a summer 2020 premiere date on the subscription streaming service.

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) stars as Nimue and Devon Terrell (The Professor) is Arthur. Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings) plays Merlin, Daniel Sharman (Medici) is Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto (Harlots) is King Uther Pendragon, and Matt Stokoe (Jamestown) is Gawain.

Season one also stars Lily Newmark (Sex Education) as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin (Bad Mothers) as Igraine, Emily Coates (Ladhood) as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins (Humans) as Squirrel, Bella Dayne (Humans) as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan (Ozark) as Father Carden.

Season one will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Wheeler and Miller serve as executive producers, with Wheeler also handling showrunner duties. Leila Gerstein’s also on board as an executive producer and Alex Boden produces.

Cursed Plot:

Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.