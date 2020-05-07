First Photos: ‘The Old Guard’ Starring Charlize Theron

Netflix has just released the first three photos from the action thriller, Old Guard, and announced the premiere date. Academy Award winner Charlize Theron (Monster) stars in the film adaptation the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and featuring illustrations by Leandro Fernandez.

Charlize Theron’s co-stars include Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, and Van Veronica Ngo. Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) directed and Rucka adapted his graphic novel series for the film. Charlize Theron, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, and Marc Evans served as producers.

Netflix is targeting a July 10, 2020 release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.”