Dan Harmon Sets Up Mythical Ancient Greece Animated Comedy

Emmy Award-winner Dan Harmon and Fox are moving forward on an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece. The just-announced project is part of the deal Harmon, co-creator of the critically acclaimed animated comedy Rick & Morty as well as the creator of Community, struck with Fox Entertainment in 2020.

According to Fox, the series is currently in the casting stage. The untitled series is targeting a 2022 premiere.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” stated Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”

Harmon’s animated comedy will be produced by Fox’s animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

Fox’s very brief description of Harmon’s latest animated project reveals it will center “on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”