Michael B. Jordan and Amazon Studios Expand TV and Film Deal

Michael B. Jordan, star of one of the best 2021 Super Bowl commercials, has expanded his deal with Amazon Studios. Jordan personified Amazon’s Alexa in the much-buzzed-about commercial which aired one day prior to the announcement Jordan’s Outlier Society has extended their exclusive deal with Amazon for television and film projects.

Jordan’s Outlier Society launched in 2016 and is dedicated to spotlighting diverse stories and bringing diverse voices to market.

Jordan will soon be seen starring in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse directed by Stefano Sollima. The action movie will launch on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society! Michael, Liz, and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious, and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line,” stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe – it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”

“Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television, and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us,” said Michael B. Jordan, Outlier Society CEO. “Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring.”

The Without Remorse Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Studios:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.









