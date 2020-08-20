DC FanDome Details: 2 Days of DC TV, Film, and Comics Panels

Covid-19 shut down film and television productions, shuttered businesses, and forced most of us to remain sheltered at home. With a pandemic raging across the globe, large gatherings of pop culture enthusiasts such as the San Diego Comic-Con, WonderCon, and the New York Comic Con canceled their 2020 events. DC found an alternative venue and is hosting the DC FanDome, a free virtual event showcasing their many current and upcoming television and film projects.

The DC FanDome was originally scheduled to be a one-day event jam-packed with DC goodies including the first sneak peeks at big projects, major announcements, and cast Q&As. But just days ahead of its launch, DC expanded the fan fest into two separate events: the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes on August 22, 2020 (beginning at 10am PT) and DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse now scheduled for September 12th.

The DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will be accessible on August 22nd for 24 hours via DCFanDome.com. The event is hosting panels featuring casts and creators from Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, The Flash, Black Adam, Titans, Aquaman, SHAZAM!, The Batman, and Harley Quinn.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse follows on September 12th will feature Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Superman & Lois, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Teen Titans GO!, Watchmen, and Young Justice: Outsiders casts and creators.

Both sessions also feature panels that focus on games and comics.

Fans are invited/encouraged to browse the lineup and create their own timeline using the Official DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool in advance so as not to miss out on any of the action.

DC promises they’ll be showing off exclusive content throughout the virtual events, and director Zack Snyder teased what’s in store for his Justice League panel:

“There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. “With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

In addition to the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes and the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, the official site will include other special content:

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own. DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans. DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more. DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.









