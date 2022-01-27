The Vampire Diaries‘ Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson are teaming up once again for the supernatural drama Dead Day, based on the Aftershock comic book by Ryan Parrott. Peacock’s given the adaptation a straight-to-series order, with Plec and Williamson on board as co-showrunners.

Plec and Williamson are also writing and executive producing Dead Day, with comic book writer Parrott on board as a consulting producer.

“We have been looking for a project to do together and Dead Day has all the ingredients we love as storytellers. Love, death, thrills and tears — and we know Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project,” stated Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson.

The Universal Television and AfterShock Media production has Ben Fast, Emily Cummins, Lee Kramer, Jon Kramer, and David Sigurani also attached as executive producers.

“Dead Day combines an exciting, high-concept premise with relatable characters and real emotion,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We jumped at the opportunity to work with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who not only have tremendous individual track records with their high-quality storytelling, but have created magic together before.”

“We realized because of Dead Day‘s unique, universally appealing concept that this AfterShock Comic would capture the audience’s imagination worldwide. And none of this would be possible without this recognition from our amazing partners: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson, Universal Television, Peacock and Ryan Parrott, the creator of Dead Day,” stated AfterShock Media’s Lee and Jon Kramer.

Julie Plec’s résumé includes The Vampire Diaries, Legacies, The Originals, The Tomorrow People, and Kyle XY. She’s currently working on Vampire Academy based on Richelle Mead’s bestselling novels and set up at Peacock. Plec co-created the series and serves as a co-showrunner.

Kevin Williamson created the Scream franchise as well as The Vampire Diaries, The Following, Stalker, Time After Time, and Tell Me a Story series.

Peacock released the following description of Dead Day:

Dead Day follows an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual “dead day,” when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business — be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living. (The hit comic-book series was recently greenlit for Volume 2).







