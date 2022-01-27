The official trailer for Netflix’s Space Force season two finds General Naird (Steve Carell) given just five months to turn things around or he’ll lose control of the force. The season two trailer also finds John Malkovich pulling off a prank, cucumbers munched, and astronauts reciting “whatever happens on the Moon, stays on the Moon.”

Season two regulars include Carell, Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, Ken Kwapis, Greg Daniels, and Norm Hiscock executive produce, with Daniels and Hiscock serving as showrunners.

The seven-episode second season will premiere on February 18, 2022.

The Space Force Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.









