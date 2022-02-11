‘The Dead Files’ New Episodes: Plot Details and Air Dates

The Dead Files is set to return with new episodes beginning Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT on Travel Channel and discovery+. The team of former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan will be traveling to South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio to investigate strange happenings and help out property owners who believe they’re the victims of paranormal activity.

DiSchiavi and Allan focus on different aspects of the investigation, with the former homicide detective tracking down facts regarding each location. Allan uses her skills as a medium and attempts to communicate with the dead.

Travel Channel released the following description of the new episodes along with air dates:

In the premiere episode, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Bluffton, South Carolina, where a distraught restaurant owner is convinced something evil is out to ruin her business. Aside from the shocking amount of bad luck the owner and her husband have endured, they are also hearing voices, seeing ghastly apparitions and experiencing deteriorating health and drastic mood changes. Their staff are scared, and they fear their customers could be the next targets.

As DiSchiavi uncovers a deep and disturbing history of the property, Allan immediately encounters a hoard of entities and shadow figures surrounding the building – waiting to terrorize any that cross their path. Exhausted and out of options, the owner clings to the hope that DiSchiavi and Allan can help stop the dead from overrunning the restaurant and her life.

A distraught woman in Flatwoods, Kentucky, claims an evil presence in her home killed her best friend. She’s terrified that if Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi can’t uncover the source of the violent paranormal activity, she and her sister may be next.

In Shelby Township, Michigan, a mom’s perfect life is crumbling before her eyes as the dead invade her home. She makes a desperate plea to Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan to make sense of the unexplained activity and save her family from a menacing entity called the “Tall Killer.”

Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi travel to Northfield, Ohio, to help a desperate mother who claims an evil presence is threatening her children and tearing her marriage apart. The family must conquer this dark energy before it destroys their happiness once and for all.







