YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” Celebration Moves to June 7th

YouTube Originals has rescheduled its 4+ hour star-studded special, “Dear Class of 2020,” and revealed the schedule and celebrities confirmed to take part. The live-stream was originally set for Saturday, June 6th but has been shifted to Sunday, June 7th so as not to conflict with the memorial service for George Floyd being held on June 6th in Raeford, North Carolina.

The “Dear Class of 2020” event will begin streaming on YouTube starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The commencement event is scheduled to bring in over 70 celebrities including influencers, musical artists, and politicians.

“Dear Class of 2020” is heavily stacked with big-name commencement speakers including President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, BTS, Lady Gaga, Secretary Robert M. Gates, Sundar Pichai, Secretary Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.

The live-stream will kick off with Lizzo and The New York Philharmonic and feature performances by Chloe x Hallie, CNCO, Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, and BTS. A special performance of “Beautiful Day” (produced by Phineas) will be performed by Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ben Platt, and Noah Cyrus.

Michelle Obama will host the first hour of the YouTube special. President Obama’s keynote address will be featured in the fourth hour of the special (6-7pm ET), and Katy Perry’s been tapped to lead graduates in the ceremonial tassel-turn at the end of the commencement celebration.

YouTube confirmed “Dear Class of 2020” guest appearances by JJ Abrams, Ray Allen, La La Anthony, Jack Black, Ian Book, Tom Brady, Erika Brown, Jenna Bush Hager, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Lana Condor, Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber, Joseph Gordon Levitt, DJ D-Nice, and Snoop Dogg + Martha Stewart.

Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott, Bill & Melinda Gates, Evan Goldberg, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Michael B. Jordan, Colin Jost, Rupi Kaur, Courtney Kemp, Keegan Michael Key, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and Peyton Manning will also help send-off the 2020 graduating class. In addition, Camila Mendes, Shawn Mendes, Hasan Minhaj, Natalie Morales, John Mulaney, Katelyn Ohashi, Chris Pine, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Seth Rogen, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Daisy Ridley, Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade, Kerry Washington, Russell Westbrook, and Russell Wilson & Ciara are putting in guest appearances.

Graduates can also expect cast members from Euphoria, Schitt’s Creek, and The Simpsons to take part in the YouTube Originals production. YouTube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Jade Bowler, Emma Chamberlian, Nikkie De Jager, Dude Perfect, John Green, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Mr. Kate, a Khan, Pajakta Koli, Liza Koshy, Margot Lee, Vanessa & Veronica Merrell, Sasha Morga, Mark Rober, and The Try Guys will also be featured.

Along with the four hour special celebrating this year’s graduating class, YouTube announced it’s partnering with Google.org and Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative on the Dear Class of 2020 Fund which “provides support to thousands of underrepresented students through Beyond12 and Scholarship America.” Additional donors to the fund include CourseHero, General Mills’ Box Tops for Education, McDonald’s, and Strada.









