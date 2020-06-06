“Alien Commies from the Future!” might just be the best Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episode title to date. Season seven episode three was directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado from a script by Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman and will air on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode three guest stars include Enver Gjokaj, Tobias Jelinek, Julian Acosta, Michael Gaston, and Tamara Taylor.

“Alien Commies from the Future!” Plot: – A surprise leap forward in time has stranded Enoch in 1931 and landed the team in yet another unfamiliar decade. Now, in order to stop the chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most secure bases. They won’t be able to succeed without help from a familiar face or two.

The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.