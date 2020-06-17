Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing is set to star in and executive produce East Wing, a new half-hour comedy in development at Starz. Ali Wentworth (Nightcap) co-created the comedy with Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City) and will write, executive produce, and act in the series. Tuccillo is also executive producing.

“The charm and relatability Debra brings to every character she inhabits will captivate audiences once again as she brings Hollis to life on the screen,” stated Christina Davis, President, Original Programming for Starz. “This is a whip-smart comedy that despite its 1980’s set dressing, is a pointed commentary on politics and the politics of being a woman today that will be a valuable addition to our slate of premium programming by and for women. Debra, Ali and Liz will most definitely not be pulling any punches.”

East Wing is a Lionsgate production. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein (The Office) and Molly Madden (The Starter Wife) are on board as executive producers.

“Debra is a singular talent with whom we’ve had the honor of working in the past, and we couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Ali to bring her mother’s incredible story to viewers,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “Ali, Debra and Liz are shepherding a witty and empowering series right in the wheelhouse of our STARZ premium platform.”

In addition to her Emmy Award-winning role as “Grace Adler” on Will & Grace, Debra Messing’s credits include Smash, The Starter Wife, The Mysteries of Laura, and The Wedding Date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

“East Wing draws from the experiences of Ali Wentworth’s mother, who served as Social Secretary in the White House during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s. It tells the story of Hollis Carlisle (Messing), a hostess extraordinaire who juggles her threatened husband, rebellious children, Nancy Reagan’s Chief of Staff and a crippling social anxiety disorder. Ali will reoccur as Hollis’s best friend, Kelly Forbes, who is a stay at home mom and is threatened by Hollis’s success.”







