NBC Announces Its 2020-2021 Primetime Schedule

16 returning shows and one new dramatic series – Law & Order: Organized Crime – make up NBC’s just-announced 2020-2021 fall schedule. The new Law & Order spinoff will star Christopher Meloni reprising his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler.

“Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations.”

Telegdy added, “Our brand has always championed positive programming, and the events of this year have allowed us the time to take pause, examine our business with a new lens and take some immediate action. Since many of our writers’ rooms have not yet opened, we are taking this opportunity to offer all of this season’s showrunners the chance to enrich their team with an additional diverse writer at any level. It is not the solution by any means, but it is something we can do right now to take a positive step.”

NBC confirmed the new season of The Voice will feature Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, as well as the return of Gwen Stefani to the judging panel.

New comedies arriving during the 2020-2021 season will include Kenan starring Kenan Thompson, Mr. Mayor with Ted Danson, and Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season two and Good Girls season four will air during the upcoming season, and Ellen’s Game of Games, That’s My Jam, True Story, and Small Fortune will snag primetime spots midseason.

NBC FALL SCHEDULE 2020

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football







