‘Dexter’ Returns for a 10 Episode Limited Series Starring Michael C Hall

Is Dexter trying to make amends for its disastrous finale? Showtime’s just announced a limited Dexter series which will find six-time Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall once again slipping into the shoes of a serial killer. Clyde Phillips is also set to return as showrunner for the 10 episode series expected to premiere next fall.

According to the official announcement, filming is expected to begin in early 2021.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds will executive produce.

All eight seasons of Dexter are currently available on Showtime On Demand and Showtime Anytime. The series premiered in 2006 and featured Hall as Dexter Morgan, “a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer.”

Over its eight season run, Dexter picked up Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. It also earned spots on AFI’s Television Programs of the Year list in 2007 and 2008.

In addition to Michael C. Hall, the series starred Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan, David Zayas as Sgt. Angel Batista, James Remar as Harry Morgan, C.S. Lee as Vince Masuka, Luna Lauren Velez as Lt. Maria LaGuerta, and Desmond Harrington as Det. Joseph ‘Joey’ Quinn.







