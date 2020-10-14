‘Last Man Standing’ with Tim Allen to End with Season 9 in 2021

Fox has announced the half-hour comedy Last Man Standing will finish up with one final season. Season nine is set to premiere in January 2021, concluding its three year run on Fox at the end of that season.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” stated actor and executive producer Tim Allen. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

In addition to Allen, the cast includes Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, and Hector Elizondo.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” stated Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at FOX, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Season eight averaged 9 million total viewers, according to Fox. The series will have shot 194 episodes when season nine ends.

“Being the studio to bring national treasure Tim Allen back to television not once, but twice, was one of the great pleasures of all of our careers,” said 20th Television President Carolyn Cassidy. “The fact that this series, created by Jack Burditt and run by Kevin Abbott, has had such longevity is a testament to its talented writing staff and crew, the deep support of two television networks and the undeniable charisma of its stars, led by Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo.”

Jack Burditt created the comedy series. Kevin Abbott is the showrunner and executive produces with Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh, and John Amodeo.







