‘Dexter: New Blood’ Posters Arrive on ‘Dexter’ Anniversary

Showtime’s celebrating the 15th anniversary of Dexter with the unveiling of two brand new posters for the upcoming sequel, Dexter: New Blood. The new posters feature Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall looking ready to continue his serial killer ways as Dexter Morgan.

The event series reunites Hall with showrunner Clyde Phillips and Jennifer Carpenter who starred as Dexter’s sister Debra for the series’ eight season run. Dexter: New Blood also features Julia Jones (The Mandalorian) as Angela Bishop, Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) as Harrison Morgan, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love) as Logan, Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) as Audrey, and Clancy Brown (Billions) as Kurt Caldwell.

Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips executive produce along with Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn, and Sara Colleton.

The new series will be accompanied by the return of the Dexter podcast. Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds will, according to Showtime, “flesh out episodes, dissect characters and feature special guest stars from the cast to the executive producers.” The podcast will premiere on Friday, October 1st, with new episodes airing on Tuesdays.

The original series premiered on October 6, 2021. The special event series/sequel will debut on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime.

Showtime’s released the following description of the much-anticipated Dexter follow-up:

“Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.”









