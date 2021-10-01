‘Halloween Kills’ New Video Welcomes Back Some Familiar Characters

The new behind-the-scenes video from Halloween Kills opens with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis discussing reuniting with a few of the cast members from the original 1978 Halloween. The 2021 sequel finds the town coming together behind Laurie to take down Michael Myers, with Halloween‘s Kyle Richards (“Lindsey”), Charles Cyphers (“Brackett”), and Nancy Stephens (“Marion”) pitching in to help.

The cast also includes Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall.

2018’s Halloween writer/director David Gordon Green returns for the 2021 entry in the horror franchise. Scott Teems and Danny McBride co-wrote the screenplay based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block produced, with John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Ryan Freimann executive producing. The film’s a Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse production.

Halloween Kills will open in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.

And the Halloween night when Michael Meyers returned isn’t over yet.

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

