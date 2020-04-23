‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Shows Off a Trailer and Poster

Disney+ just released a trailer for the upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The subscription service also unveiled a poster for the eight episode docuseries set to premiere on Monday, May 4, 2020.

New episodes of the series will air on Fridays, exclusively to Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ has not officially announced a premiere date for season two of The Mandalorian, however Disney CEO Bob Iger has said it will arrive in October 2020.

The cast of season one included Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Game of Thrones), Gina Carano (Deadpool, Haywire), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (the Rocky film franchise), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Oscar nominated director of Encounters at the End of the World), Taika Waititi (director of Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), and Nick Nolte (Affliction).

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Details:

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian.

Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.







