‘Parks & Recreation’ Cast Reunites for a Half-Hour Special

The stars of NBC’s Parks & Recreation will reunite for a 30-minute special to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The special will air on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:30pm ET/PT and, according to NBC, will be the first scripted series “to air on broadcast that addresses our current situation.”

Confirmed cast members include Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. NBC’s announcement teased additional Pawnee universe characters will also show up.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

The special will follow Leslie Knope (Poehler) as she tries to stay connected with her Pawnee friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

State Farm and Subaru are supporting the special and Feeding America with matching donations of $150,000 each. Plus, NBCUniversal and the cast, writers, and producers will also make matching donations.

For more information on Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org/parksandrec.








