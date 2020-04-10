Disney Attempts to Raise Spirits with a Special Family Singalong

Ryan Seacrest is hosting and stars including Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, and Josh Gad are set to appear on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special. The one hour broadcast will air on April 16, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT and is described by Walt Disney Television as a celebration of “family, music and the love of all things Disney.”

Additional performers and guests include John Stamos, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Kenny Ortega, Jordan Fisher, Donny Osmond, Luke Evans, Bobby Bones, Erin Andrews, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Amber Riley.

The televised singalong will feature remote performances of Disney classics as well as recent fan-favorite numbers from Frozen, High School Musical, and Moana. Lyrics will appear on screen to help families at home sing along in harmony with the celebrity guests.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” stated Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

Per Disney, the special will include PSAs that help spread “awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.”

Additional guests and performances will be announced closer to the airdate.







