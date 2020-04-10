‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer and Poster

Netflix’s season two of Dead to Me will premiere on May 8, 2020. The streaming service just confirmed the premiere date of the new season and released a one-minute teaser trailer and season two poster.

Season two of the critically acclaimed dark comedy will consist of 10 new 30-minute episodes.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to lead the cast as Jen and Judy, respectively. Season two will also star James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.

Series creator Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy) is the showrunner and executive produces. Applegate, Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart, Hustlers) and Christie Smith (Nathan for You, Tosh.0), along with Will Ferrell (Succession, Drunk History) and Adam McKay of Gary Sanchez Productions also executive produce.

Season 2 Details:

Jen (Applegate), Judy (Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

And a Look Back at Season 1:

Jen is a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder. Judy is an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.