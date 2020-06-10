‘Doom Patrol’ Debuts a Season Two Trailer

HBO Max has released two minutes of pure Doom Patrol gold with the unveiling of the season two trailer. New season two episodes will premiere simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max beginning Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The first three episodes will be available on June 25th, with subsequent episodes released one at a time over the following six weeks.

The cast of season two includes Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainer/Negative Man, and April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman. Diane Guerrero plays Jane/Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade is Victor Stone/Cyborg, Timothy Dalton is Niles Caulder/The Chief, and Abigail Shapiro plays Dorothy Spinner.

The Season 2 Plot:

DC’s strangest group of heroes are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief while confronting their own personal baggage.

And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner, Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

A Look Back at Season 1:

Doom Patrol is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.







