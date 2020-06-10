‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite”

The CW’s Stargirl season one episode four revealed the backstory of the first Justice Society of America recruit. Episode five, “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite,” finds Courtney continuing her search for new members to join the secret superhero society.

Episode five was directed by David Straiton from a script by Melissa Carter. “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite” will air on June 16, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite” Plot: HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY — As Courtney (Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley.

Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Monreal) and Beth (Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (DeLacy) Halloween party.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.