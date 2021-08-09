First Look: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Cliff speaks the truth when he declares there’s something weird going on in the season three trailer for HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. The one-minute teaser trailer is completely bonkers, to put it mildly, and reveals we’re in for a twisted, trippy experience with the arrival of the new season.

Based on the DC comics, Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg. Timothy Dalton stars as scientist Niles Caulder/The Chief and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Michelle Gomez joins the series as Madame Rouge.

HBO Max is releasing the first three episodes of season three on September 23, 2021. New episodes will arrive on Thursdays, with the season finale set for November 11th.

Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson executive produce. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Doom Patrol Description, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Wade), all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Dalton). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.







