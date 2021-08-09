‘Midnight Mass’ First Trailer, Premiere Date, and Series Details

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan’s back with yet another creepy tale, Midnight Mass. Netflix just released the first teaser trailer for the seven episode limited series which is set to welcome visitors to the twisted world of Crockett Island beginning on September 24, 2021.

The trailer and premiere date announcement were accompanied by the first photos from the limited series as well as a letter from series creator Mike Flanagan:

“I’m just going to admit it… Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far.

As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.

There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately.

But this show is about something else as well… faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light – and hope – we sing.

I hope you enjoy our song.”

The limited series’ cast includes Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, and Alex Essoe. Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco also star.

Flanagan directed the limited series and executive produces with Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?