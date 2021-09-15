‘Dopesick’ Debuts a New Trailer Starring Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton stars as a doctor whose patients wind up addicted to opioids thanks to OxyContin in Hulu’s original limited series, Dopesick. The new two-minute trailer introduces Keaton and the other key players involved in the struggle to hold Big Pharma – and specifically Purdue – accountable for the thousands of deaths caused by a drug the makers advertised as being non-addictive.

In addition to Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), the cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson. Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman guest star.

The limited series is inspired by Beth Macy’s New York Times bestselling book and was adapted by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Recount, Game Change). Oscar winner Barry Levinson (Rain Main) directs and executive produces along with Strong, Keaton, John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Beth Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt.

The first three episodes of Dopesick will be released on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Additional episodes of the eight-episode limited series arrive on subsequent Wednesdays.

The Plot:

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.









