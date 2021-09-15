‘Tough as Nails’ Announces 12 Season 3 Competitors

Tough As Nails Season 3
Lia Mort, Jerome Kapuka’a, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Elizabeth Rillera, Kelsy Reynolds, and Takeru “Tak” Tanabe. Bottom: Sarah Ham, Mike Shaffer, DeQuincey “Quincey” Walker, Christine Connors, Alfredo “Alfie” Rivera, and Kalimba Edwards compete on ‘Tough as Nails’ (Photo: Cliff Lipson © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Competitors on the upcoming third season of Tough as Nails will include a construction foreman, a fire captain, and a crop duster. Series creator Phil Keoghan returns to host season three which will kick off with an episode featuring season one winner Kelly “Murph” Murphy airing on October 6, 2021.

Season three’s first episode will take place at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Additional settings will include Mt. Baldy, the U.S. Coast Guard base in San Pedro, and the Irwindale Speedway.

“It is a privilege that we are now in season three of Tough as Nails and can continue to honor America’s hardest-working people, the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time,” stated Phil Keoghan, host and executive producer. “It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate. While there is only one Tough as Nails champion in the individual competition, I think what viewers are really gravitating towards, and what makes this show special, is the team competition and the legacy that is being built with Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. At a time when there is so much division in the world, it’s good to see a group of people from all walks of life, who have never met each other before, unite and work together for a common goal.”

Tough as Nails Season 3 Competitors:

  • Name: Kelsy Reynolds
    Job: Crop duster
    Age: 30
    Hometown: Mansfield, Ill.
  • Name: Christine Connors
    Job: Ironworker
    Age: 29
    Hometown: Johnstown, Pa.
    Current Residence: Glendora, Calif.
  • Name: Takeru “Tak” Tanabe
    Job: Construction foreman
    Age: 35
    Hometown: Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i
    Current Residence: Kona, Hawai’i
  • Name: Jerome Kupuka’a
    Job: Heavy equipment operator
    Age: 48
    Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawai’i
    Current Residence: Kapolei, Hawai’i
  • Name: Lamar Edwin Hanger
    Job: Carpenter
    Age: 54
    Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
    Current Residence: Eastvale, Calif.
  • Name: Lia Mort
    Job: Jill-of-all-trades
    Age: 54
    Hometown: Lititz, Pa.
    Current Residence: Richfield, Pa.
  • Name: Dequincey “Quincey” Walker
    Job: Diesel mechanic
    Age: 34
    Hometown: Lamar, S.C.
    Current Residence: Florence, S.C.
  • Name: Kalimba Edwards
    Job: Fire captain
    Age: 43
    Hometown: Wallace, Neb.
    Current Residence: Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Name: Mike Shaffer
    Job: Lineman
    Age: 32
    Hometown: Brewerton, N.Y.
  • Name: Elizabeth Rillera
    Job: Contractor
    Age: 37
    Hometown: Shelton, Wash.
    Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.
  • Name: Sarah Ham
    Job: Cement mason
    Age: 30
    Current Residence: Queens, N.Y.
  • Name: Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera
    Job: Construction supervisor
    Age: 55
    Hometown: Santiago, Chile
    Current Residence: Lilburn, Ga.




