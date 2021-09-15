Competitors on the upcoming third season of Tough as Nails will include a construction foreman, a fire captain, and a crop duster. Series creator Phil Keoghan returns to host season three which will kick off with an episode featuring season one winner Kelly “Murph” Murphy airing on October 6, 2021.

Season three’s first episode will take place at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Additional settings will include Mt. Baldy, the U.S. Coast Guard base in San Pedro, and the Irwindale Speedway.

“It is a privilege that we are now in season three of Tough as Nails and can continue to honor America’s hardest-working people, the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time,” stated Phil Keoghan, host and executive producer. “It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate. While there is only one Tough as Nails champion in the individual competition, I think what viewers are really gravitating towards, and what makes this show special, is the team competition and the legacy that is being built with Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. At a time when there is so much division in the world, it’s good to see a group of people from all walks of life, who have never met each other before, unite and work together for a common goal.”

Tough as Nails Season 3 Competitors:

Name: Kelsy Reynolds

Job: Crop duster

Age: 30

Hometown: Mansfield, Ill.

Job: Ironworker

Age: 29

Hometown: Johnstown, Pa.

Current Residence: Glendora, Calif.

Job: Construction foreman

Age: 35

Hometown: Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i

Current Residence: Kona, Hawai’i

Job: Heavy equipment operator

Age: 48

Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawai’i

Current Residence: Kapolei, Hawai’i

Job: Carpenter

Age: 54

Hometown: Orange County, Calif.

Current Residence: Eastvale, Calif.

Job: Jill-of-all-trades

Age: 54

Hometown: Lititz, Pa.

Current Residence: Richfield, Pa.

Job: Diesel mechanic

Age: 34

Hometown: Lamar, S.C.

Current Residence: Florence, S.C.

Job: Fire captain

Age: 43

Hometown: Wallace, Neb.

Current Residence: Minneapolis, Minn.

Job: Lineman

Age: 32

Hometown: Brewerton, N.Y.

Job: Contractor

Age: 37

Hometown: Shelton, Wash.

Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.

Job: Cement mason

Age: 30

Current Residence: Queens, N.Y.

Job: Construction supervisor

Age: 55

Hometown: Santiago, Chile

