Competitors on the upcoming third season of Tough as Nails will include a construction foreman, a fire captain, and a crop duster. Series creator Phil Keoghan returns to host season three which will kick off with an episode featuring season one winner Kelly “Murph” Murphy airing on October 6, 2021.
Season three’s first episode will take place at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Additional settings will include Mt. Baldy, the U.S. Coast Guard base in San Pedro, and the Irwindale Speedway.
“It is a privilege that we are now in season three of Tough as Nails and can continue to honor America’s hardest-working people, the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time,” stated Phil Keoghan, host and executive producer. “It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate. While there is only one Tough as Nails champion in the individual competition, I think what viewers are really gravitating towards, and what makes this show special, is the team competition and the legacy that is being built with Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. At a time when there is so much division in the world, it’s good to see a group of people from all walks of life, who have never met each other before, unite and work together for a common goal.”
Tough as Nails Season 3 Competitors:
- Name: Kelsy Reynolds
Job: Crop duster
Age: 30
Hometown: Mansfield, Ill.
- Name: Christine Connors
Job: Ironworker
Age: 29
Hometown: Johnstown, Pa.
Current Residence: Glendora, Calif.
- Name: Takeru “Tak” Tanabe
Job: Construction foreman
Age: 35
Hometown: Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i
Current Residence: Kona, Hawai’i
- Name: Jerome Kupuka’a
Job: Heavy equipment operator
Age: 48
Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawai’i
Current Residence: Kapolei, Hawai’i
- Name: Lamar Edwin Hanger
Job: Carpenter
Age: 54
Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
Current Residence: Eastvale, Calif.
- Name: Lia Mort
Job: Jill-of-all-trades
Age: 54
Hometown: Lititz, Pa.
Current Residence: Richfield, Pa.
- Name: Dequincey “Quincey” Walker
Job: Diesel mechanic
Age: 34
Hometown: Lamar, S.C.
Current Residence: Florence, S.C.
- Name: Kalimba Edwards
Job: Fire captain
Age: 43
Hometown: Wallace, Neb.
Current Residence: Minneapolis, Minn.
- Name: Mike Shaffer
Job: Lineman
Age: 32
Hometown: Brewerton, N.Y.
- Name: Elizabeth Rillera
Job: Contractor
Age: 37
Hometown: Shelton, Wash.
Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.
- Name: Sarah Ham
Job: Cement mason
Age: 30
Current Residence: Queens, N.Y.
- Name: Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera
Job: Construction supervisor
Age: 55
Hometown: Santiago, Chile
Current Residence: Lilburn, Ga.