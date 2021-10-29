‘Dr. Brain’ Debuts a Twisted Trailer for Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Series

Apple TV+’s set to launch their first Korean language series, Dr. Brain, on November 3, 2021 in the U.S. In support of the sci-fi drama’s upcoming premiere, Apple TV+ has released a lengthy trailer along with the season one poster.

Dr. Brain‘s based on a Korean webtoon and stars Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite) as Sewon Koh, Lee You-young (Times) as Jaeyi Jung, Park Hee-soon (Undercover) as Kangmu Lee, Seo Ji-hye (Dinner Mate) as Lieutenant Choi, and Lee Jae-won (Kill It).

Kim Jee-woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil) served as writer, director and executive producer. The six episode series was produced by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex, and Dark Circle Pictures, with Samuel Yeunju Ha, Jamie Yuan Lai, Ham Jung Yeub, Daniel Han, Joy Jinsoo Lee, Min Young Hong, and Antonio H.W. Lee involved as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The series follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.