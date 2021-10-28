‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 6 Promo, Photos, and Plot

ABC’s A Million Little Things season four episode six appears to be taking a short time jump and will be catching up with the friends/former lovers six months after episode five. Episode six – “six months later” – will air on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“six months later” Plot: Maggie is enjoying success at work and new love in her life, while Gary learns he needs to let go of his past. Rome experiences a curveball with his film and Regina deals with drama of her own.

A Million Little Things Description, Courtesy of ABC:

A group of friends bands together to tackle issues heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now.