‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ to Creep Us Out for a Third Season

AMC’s confirmed Eli Roth’s History of Horror has been renewed for a third season. According to the official announcement, season three will consist of six episodes and will premiere later this year.

“I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars and fans. I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come,” stated host and executive producer Eli Roth. “We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make Season 3 our deepest and darkest yet.”

Season two reached 6 million viewers and featured guest stars including Jordan Peele, Stephen King, and Quentin Tarantino. Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Edgar Wright, Rachel True, Elijah Wood, Alexandra Billings and Rob Zombie also helped Roth provide the inside scoop on popular horror films.

Per AMC, season three’s one-hour episodes are titled “Sinister Psychics,” “Infections,” “Mad Scientists,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Sequels That Don’t Suck” and “Holiday Horror.” The network described the upcoming episodes as taking viewers “on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society and its biggest fears through key horror subgenres.”

In addition to Eli Roth, History of Horror is executive produced by Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Joseph Freed, and Allison Berkley. The series is produced by The Content Group (ESPN’s 30 For 30, Nat Geo’s Breakthrough) and Marwar Junction Productions (Disney +’s Earth to Ned, BET’s Murder in the Thirst).







