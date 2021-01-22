‘SNL’ Returns with John Krasinski, Dan Levy, and Regina King Hosting

NBC announced Saturday Night Live will return on January 30, 2021 with John Krasinski as host. Krasinski, who’s been keeping busy with the feel-good digital series “Some Good News,” will be making his SNL hosting debut. Krasinski will be joined by musical guest Machine Gun Kelly who’s also making his Saturday Night Live debut with the Jan. 30th episode. Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album – Tickets to My Downfall – debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 and Top Rock Albums charts.

“Aaaaaand cue the pinching myself. #SNL” – John Krasinski tweeted. Machine Gun Kelly tweeted, “bucket list – see you next weekend!”

Schitt’s Creek‘s four-time Emmy Award winner Dan Levy is also an SNL rookie, with the upcoming February 6, 2021 marking the first time he’ll take the stage as host. First-timer Phoebe Bridgers will be the episode’s musical guest. Bridgers just earned four Grammy Award nominations, including one in the Best New Artist category.

“this is not a drill” tweeted the official Schitt’s Creek account while Dan Levy summed it up by tweeting: “OMFG”

And continuing the trend, actor/director Regina King is confirmed as host of the February 13th show. King, who’s currently earning Oscar buzz for her feature film directorial debut One Night in Miami, will be making her SNL debut with Nathaniel Rateliff as musical guest. Rateliff is also making his SNL debut hot off the heels of his success with the 2020 album, And It’s Still Alright.

New episodes will also air on February 20 and 27th, with hosts and musical guests to be announced soon.







